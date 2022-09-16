Warren police seeking woman who robbed bank with gun Thursday

Warren — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank Thursday morning.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch on Van Dyke near 13 Mile. They also said the suspect remains at large.

"It's fortunate that nobody was injured during this incident," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "If anybody sees this suspect, please call 911

immediately. She is considered armed and dangerous."

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman entered the bank and approached the counter. As she spoke with an employee, she produced a handgun and demanded money.

Police said the employee complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

She then left the bank and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a female wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and glasses. She was also wearing a black Carhartt baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4705.

"I am asking anybody with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity to please contact our detectives," Dwyer said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez