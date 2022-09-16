Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony

A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week.

The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.

The threats included one that there would be a shooting at Cousino High School in Warren, in addition to other threats at Carter Middle School, also in Warren, and Community High School in Sterling Heights, investigators reported.

Warren Superintendent Robert Livernois wrote in a Facebook post that the district decided to close the three schools "out of an abundance of caution."

The threats were made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dwyer said in the release. The suspect was identified by that afternoon.

The teen was charged after detectives seized "several electronic communication devices" from his home, the release said.

The suspect was not granted bond and is in custody at the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date, according to the statement.

"This case should be a lesson to everybody that social media threats are taken seriously by the police department as well as the prosecutor's office," Dwyer said. "I am happy that the prosecutor's office issued a serious charge in this matter. The Warren Police Department is committed to investigation all social media of violence against schools."

He added: "This case is a perfect example of investigators quickly gathering information, identifying a suspect and making sure justice is served. No matter the age of the suspect, the Warren Police Department will continue to seek the highest charges possible against suspects who make social media threats of violence toward schools."

Staff Writer Kara Berg contributed to this story.

