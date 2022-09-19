Washington Twp. man charged with having child sexually abusive material

A 30-year-old Washington Township man has been charged in connection with having sexually explicit images of children at his home, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The charges against Christopher Kuhnle followed an investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office MACE Unit and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task force, investigators said in a statement.

In May, the unit received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexually abusive images being sent over social media, according to the release.

"MACE investigators were able to locate more than 50 video files of children between the ages of 2 and 13 years old being forced to engage in sexual activities with adult men, women and each other," authorities said.

Investigators identified Kuhnle as a suspect, the Sheriff's Office reported.

They conducted surveillance on a home linked to him and seized evidence there during a search, according to the release.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized six felony counts against him, including aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using computers to commit a crime.

Kuhnle was arrested on Sept. 1 and arraigned the next day through the 42-1 District Court in Romeo, records show. A not-guilty plea was entered.

He remains at the Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

If released, Judge Jennifer Andary ordered him to have no contact with anyone under age 18, stay at least 1,000 feet from any school and not to use the internet, county officials said Monday.

An attorney listed as a representing Kuhnle did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 4.