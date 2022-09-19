Man accused of driving drunk, sparking crash in Eastpointe charged

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly driving drunk, sending another car into an Eastpointe gas pump and its driver to the hospital, police said Monday.

Dalton Ray Leforce was arrested shortly after the incident Wednesday, investigators said in a statement.

Police said the Sterling Heights resident had been driving north on Gratiot when he allegedly ran a red light at 10 Mile and struck a Ford Fusion, according to the release.

The impact pushed the 16-year-old girl behind the wheel to swerve and hit a gas pump at the M3 Fuels station on the corner nearby, officials reported.

The teen was treated and released from a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Leforce was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on a misdemeanor of operating while intoxicated, records show. A not-guilty plea was entered.

He was released on a $5,000 bond. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 30 in front of Judge Kathleen Galen, according to the court.

An attorney listed as representing Leforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.