2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say

Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt.

In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.

The SUV fled the scene. Fire officials transported the bicyclist to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the release. The cyclist was listed in serious but stable condition Tuesday night.

At about 4:40 p.m., Warren police and fire units were dispatched to Toepfer and Ascension on a report of a traffic crash involving a mini-bike and a vehicle.

Investigators learned a youth on a mini-bike was traveling north on Ascension when it collided with an eastbound vehicle, according to the release.

The juvenile "sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact" and hospitalized in critical condition, police said. "The occupant of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries and remained on scene until police arrived."

More details were expected to be released Wednesday.

The incidents "highlight the importance of obeying the speed limit and traffic control devices, no matter if you are driving a car, riding a bike or walking," police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "Drivers also need to keep in mind that failing to stop for an accident is a crime which can result in jail."