Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians.

The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland in Port Huron, came three weeks before Marrocco was set to stand trial on four extortion charges that threatened to send him to federal prison for up to 20 years. Less than 12% of the 101 people convicted of federal corruption charges from 2015-21 in the Eastern District of Michigan opted to stand trial and risk longer sentences, according to U.S. Sentencing Commission statistics.

Marrocco is 74 years old and will be sentenced by Cleland, who has a reputation for stiff punishment and who three years ago sent former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds to 17 years in prison for bribery. That is the longest sentence issued during a federal prosecution of public corruption in Macomb County that has led to the convictions of at least 23 contractors and public officials, including former county Prosecutor Eric Smith, trash mogul Chuck Rizzo and towing titan Gasper Fiore.

Marrocco admitted to pressuring an unidentified county developer into buying tables at one of the politician's fundraisers in April 2016. In return, prosecutors agreed to drop three charges, including extortion conspiracy.

The government and Marrocco's lawyer agreed the sentencing guidelines, which Cleland can ignore, call for a sentence in the range of 10-16 months. Marrocco's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.

"The government made a very fair offer and we accepted it," Marrocco's lawyer Steve Fishman said. "As Kenny Rogers once sang: 'You've got to know when to hold ‘em, and know when to fold ‘em.'”

Marrocco was indicted in March 2020 and accused of teaming with an underling to extort county contractors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The indictment portrays Marrocco as a tough-talking bully, a braggart and a political kingmaker during a decades-long reign, threatening to yank municipal contracts, withhold permits and, in May 2016, removing an unidentified excavation firm from a multimillion dollar sinkhole repair project because the company held a fundraiser for Marrocco's political opponent.

Builders and contractors bought hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of tickets to fundraisers and some of the money financed Marrocco's luxury lifestyle, prosecutors said. That included flights, car rentals, dinners at expensive restaurants, condominium association fees, spa visits, wedding and holiday gifts, and yacht club expenses, prosecutors said.

"They'll convict me of murder before they convict me of corruption," Marrocco repeatedly told an aide, according to the indictment.

He is one of the highest-ranking current or former public officials charged with wrongdoing during a prolonged crackdown on public corruption. In recent years, federal prosecutors in southeast Michigan have charged more than 110 people with corruption crimes.

“The conviction ... sends a clear signal that public officials cannot use their governmental power to coerce individuals to contribute to their political campaigns," Detroit U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "This conviction symbolizes our years-long crackdown on corruption in Macomb County that has helped to further the rule of law and good government for the county’s citizens."

FBI agents spent at least six years investigating Marrocco, making him arguably the biggest target of an assault on public corruption in Macomb County.

The alleged scheme outlined by prosecutors spanned more than two decades, ending in 2016 when Marrocco, a Democrat, lost an expensive re-election fight to former U.S. Rep. Candice Miller, a Republican.

“Everybody was afraid of him,” Miller told The Detroit News in 2020. “That’s an unfortunate thing.”

Marrocco directed top aide Dino Bucci and others to pressure builders and contractors to buy tickets to Marrocco campaign fundraisers, according to the government.

The county politician monitored which contractors bought tickets and which ones did not, the indictment alleges.

Marrocco would inflict economic punishment on contractors who did not buy tickets, prosecutors said.

The investigation intensified in 2019 after Bucci started cooperating with investigators. Bucci, who also served as a Macomb Township trustee, played a prominent role in the unsealed indictment as prosecutors accused him of helping Marrocco extort contractors.

While Macomb County's public works commissioner from 1993 to 2016, Marrocco repeatedly received $5,000 bribes from an engineering firm owner, according to FBI interview reports filed in federal court in January.

Bucci, 62, died in March after suffering from diabetes. Prosecutors anticipated Bucci's death for years and, in a rare move, had the corrupt politician answer questions under oath during a videotaped deposition that could be played during Marrocco's trial. Still, his death could prompt prosecutors to make a more generous offer to Marrocco to plead guilty.

