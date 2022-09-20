Supports give way on semitrailer box, injuring workers in Chesterfield Twp.

The Detroit News

Two people were injured Tuesday at a Kroger Distribution Center in Chesterfield Township when a semitractor-trailer collapsed, police said.

Fire responders found a 22-year-old of Davison with serious chest injuries and a 25-year-old of Clay Township with a serious leg injury just after noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of the distribution center on 23 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue.

“They had been working under a semi-truck box trailer, when supports gave-way, crashing down on them,” the police said in a news release on the department's website.

A third person, a 42-year-old Lapeer resident, was not injured and moved the injured workers to safety. Both were in stable condition and remained hospitalized, police said.