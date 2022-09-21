Macomb Co. dispatcher accused of using police system to harass ex's partner

A Macomb County dispatcher has been suspended amid an investigation into claims she used her position to target an ex-boyfriend's associates, authorities announced Tuesday.

On Aug. 26, a report was filed with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office alleging Rachael Collins had possibly violated policies for using the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN, investigators said in a statement.

Access to the statewide computerized system, which provides information such as driver’s license and vehicle numbers, typically is restricted to criminal justice agencies. But a man who dated Collins alleged that after their relationship ended, the Roseville resident used that access to find details on his former partner and a female acquaintance, according to the release.

Both "were now receiving harassing phone calls from a spoofed telephone number," officials said Tuesday. "Upon investigation, it was shown that Collins did a check on the female friend through LEIN without having a proper law enforcement reason to do so," officials allege.

Collins, 41, was immediately placed on leave.

The investigation was turned over to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized one count of motor vehicle code – false certification impermissible use of personal information, a felony.

Collins turned herself into 41B District Court in Clinton Township and was arraigned on Tuesday, records show. A not-guilty plea was entered.

Bond was set at $5,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 3.

An attorney listed as representing Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

