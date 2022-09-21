Three juveniles face murder charges in Fraser stabbing

Fraser —Three juveniles face murder charges and up to life in prison in connection with a stabbing last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and two other juveniles injured.

Fraser Public Safety officers responded to an assault early last week near Garfield and Klein. All three victims were taken to a hospital and one of the victims, identified as a Fraser High School student by the Fraser Public Schools superintendent, died due to his injuries.

The stabbings did not take place on any Fraser Public Schools' campus, but happened close enough that Richards Middle and Fraser High schools were placed on lockdown.

“This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release Wednesday. “We seek justice for the victims and ask that their privacy be respected.”

The three juveniles have not been publicly identified and are charged as adults by the prosecutor's office.

All three juveniles arraigned Wednesday in Roseville's 39th District Court face a life sentence on a felony murder charge and charges of assault and home invasion. But one juvenile has been charged with a total of three life sentence felonies: One murder charge and two assault with intent to murder charges.

The juveniles are to remain in custody in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center with no bond. Their next court date is Wednesday, September 28.

