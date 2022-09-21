Tips sought to find suspect in fatal stabbing of dog in Roseville

Roseville police are seeking tips to find a man accused of fatally stabbing a dog in a neighborhood last week.

Around 1:45 p.m. Sept. 15, a resident near Flanagan and Dolphin went to check for her two dogs after they had gotten loose from the yard, investigators said in a statement.

When doing so, she saw a man who "yelled at her to get her dogs," according to the release. "The resident found one of her dogs, a pit-bull mix, deceased in front of an address on Dugan St."

The man she saw, who had been carrying a black terrier mix, fled before officers arrived, police said.

Authorities described him as bald, 60-65 years old, with a scruffy goatee. Other details were not released Tuesday.

"The subject is assumed to live in the area due to the fact that he was walking his dog when he allegedly stabbed and killed the pit-bull mix," police said.

Anyone with tips on his whereabouts is asked to call Roseville police detectives at (586) 447-4510 or email jscicluna@rosevillepolice-mi.com.