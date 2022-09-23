One dead, four injured in Chesterfield Twp. murder, attempted suicide, police say

Chesterfield police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at Jefferson Avenue and Hooker Road, according to a department news release Friday.

One 57-year-old man is dead, according to the statement.

Three other victims and the suspect have been transported to a local hospital, the news release said.

The attack was a domestic situation, police reported.

Other details were not immediately available.

"This is a tragic situation but there is no threat to the community at this time," the police department said.