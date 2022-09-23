Dow hits 2022 low as markets sell off on recession fears
MACOMB COUNTY

One dead, four injured in Chesterfield Twp. murder, attempted suicide, police say

Hannah Mackay
The Detroit News

Chesterfield police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at Jefferson Avenue and Hooker Road, according to a department news release Friday.

One 57-year-old man is dead, according to the statement.

Three other victims and the suspect have been transported to a local hospital, the news release said.

The attack was a domestic situation, police reported.

Other details were not immediately available.

"This is a tragic situation but there is no threat to the community at this time," the police department said.