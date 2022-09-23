Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say

Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office took a 28-year-old woman who fit several witnesses’ descriptions into custody after finding her on foot several streets away from the attack with a concealed machete-style weapon, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Macomb County Sheriff’s detectives at 586-783-8118.

