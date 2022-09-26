Fundraiser launched for children of slain WWJ anchor

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the children of slain WWJ-AM (950) evening anchor Jim Matthews, who friends and co-workers are remembering as a devoted father and journalist.

Ashley Quigley, the aunt of Matthews' two kids who were injured Friday, said the fundraiser will go toward getting her 5-year-old niece and 10-year-old nephew "everything they need." The page had already generated $10,000 by Monday morning.

"My niece is doing well, but my nephew is in critical condition," said Quigley, the sister of Matthews' wife.

Quigley said her nephew underwent brain and ear surgeries. Both operations were successful, she said.

Matthews, 57, was killed and four others wounded Friday during an attack at a Chesterfield Township home, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Hidden Harbor Condominiums at about noon Friday after a woman escaped the home with her 5-year-old daughter. The woman's son, 10, was found tied up in a closet with severe injuries from blunt force trauma. Matthews was found dead.

Quigley called her nephew's recovery "from a vicious, needless attack" the biggest challenge he has yet to face. She also said she and her husband are taking care of Matthews' daughter, 5.

"I wasn’t going to make a go fund me, but it was recommended," she wrote on the page, created Sunday. "Anything donated is going to these two kids. They have been through so much and I feel like the least I can do is create something that helps them adapt to what comes after this tragedy.

"Thank you to everyone who is giving us well wishes. It is amazing to see the community pull together for these two children," she wrote.

Former colleagues and classmates of Matthews, meanwhile, described him as a kind, humble man, driven by his love for his family.

Roberta Jasina, a former WWJ morning anchor, worked with Matthews for seven years. His family came first, then he was a dedicated newsman, she said.

“I saw Jim every day, every weekday,” she said. “The thing about Jim is in an ego-filled business Jim was not one of those people. He was sweet and he was humble. And he was so kind to everybody. He ... always talked about his children and how much he loved his children and would share pictures of his little girl and his little boy and he just adored them.”

“He was a family man,” Jasina said. “His kids came first. And then the job came second. Although he loved his job. He did a great job. And as I said, he was just the nicest man. He was humble and sweet. He was just sweet. And there aren't very many people in the broadcasting world who are humble and sweet. He was.”

Matthews worked from midnight to 5 a.m., Jasina said. “He would go home for work and you can you imagine how tired he must have been after nights and then he would go home and stay up until he could take his kids to school,” she said.

“Work and his family,” Jasina said. “That's all I ever really heard him talk about. He cared about his work. He loved his work. He loved talking to people in the middle of the night. And he worked extra. He would do stories for the morning drive, the shift that I worked. He was just an all-around good guy. And that's why I think that's why this has been so heartbreaking for WWJ, for everyone there is because Jim is the last person on earth you would think of being involved in a situation like that. Who would hurt Jim? I don't know.”

Michelle Goosen Anderson, who attended Lutheran High School East in Harper Woods with Matthews in the early 80s, also remembered the news radio anchor fondly. “He was the kid that never said anything bad,” she said. “He just didn't do anything bad. We were normal kids. We’d tease each other. Jim wasn’t like that.”

Anderson recalls one time she was wearing a back brace and fell on the ice while walking into school her freshman year. She and her friends laughed as they struggled to help her up. After arriving at a class they shared, Matthews could sense that she was mortified by the situation and on the verge of tears, she said. He asked if she was OK.

“He said, ‘I just wanted to let you know I'm laughing with you, not at you.’” Anderson said. “That’s the first time I ever got what that meant … And I said, ‘We'll just keep this between us.’ My voice cracked. He said, ‘Don't do that. Don't do that' because he knew I was tearing up … I said ‘Yeah. I won’t.’ I said ‘Just keep it between us…’ He looked straight ahead and put his hands in a fist thumbs up. I felt like wow, he's got my back. You know, I'll never forget it. And those are one of the moments that you just don't forget as a kid, right?”

Anderson said she also remembers Matthews as a creative person. She said it didn’t surprise her that he ended up in radio. He was aware of current affairs even in high school, she said.

“He had such a great voice. He had such a great demeanor,” she said. “In today's world, we need that. You need someone who’s sincere. Someone who's going to tell the truth. Someone who's going to be like, ‘Hey, here's the facts.’"