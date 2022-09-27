Macomb Co. woman charged with stealing from vulnerable adult

A Macomb County woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult in her care faces prison time, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb was arraigned Sept. 20 through 41A District Court in Shelby Township on:• One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony;• Two counts of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000, five-year felonies;• One count of embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,0000, a 10-year felony;• One count of embezzlement $50,000-$100,000, a 15-year felony;• Four counts of failure to file a tax return, five-year felonies.

In 2016, Ludy petitioned to have her company, Community Guardian Care Inc., appointed as a guardian and conservator for the victim, Nessel's office said in a statement.

From 2016-19, she allegedly "stole the victim’s retirement, Social Security income, inheritance, and the proceeds from the sale of victim’s home after putting it on the market," according to the release. "Ludy also used the victim’s bank accounts to pay personal bills and funnel money to her family’s companies, Career Health Studies, Career Health Training Corporation and Applewood Adult Foster Care Home."

Ludy also concealed the money she took and failed to file income taxes from 2016-19, investigators reported.

“Taking advantage of those in their time of greatest need is deplorable,” Nessel said Tuesday. “I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable and will prosecute those who exploit them to the fullest extent of the law.”

An attorney listed as representing Ludy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A not guilty plea was entered during her arraignment last week, court records show. Bond was set at $20,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 before Judge Douglas Shepherd. A preliminary exam follows at 3 p.m. Oct. 11.