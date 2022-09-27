Teen dead in Clinton Twp. crash; witnesses sought

Clinton Township police are seeking witnesses in a weekend crash that left an 18-year-old driver dead.

A preliminary investigation found the Shelby Township teen was driving east on Cass Avenue near Halsey around 5:13 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2018 Audi, the police department said in a statement.

The car crossed the center lane and into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a westbound 2015 Ford Taurus, according to the release. The collision happened where the posted speed limit is 50 mph.

The Audi driver was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. The other driver was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital for treatment, police reported. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the police department at (586) 493-7802.