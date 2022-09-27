Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon, records show. A not guilty plea was entered.

Bond was set at $100,000. The Mount Clemens resident was ordered to wear a GPS tether if released and have no contact with the victim, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 4.

The attack was reported around 7 a.m. Friday near Church Street and Gratiot Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim had been riding his bike to work when Thomas allegedly "began assaulting him with a machete style weapon," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The Clinton Township resident was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations. He remained hospitalized Tuesday, investigators reported.

Witnesses contacted 911 with a description of Thomas; deputies found the woman on foot several streets from the scene and arrested her.

"Currently, investigators are unable to find a link between the victim and suspect," the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macomb County Sheriff's detectives at (586) 783-8118.