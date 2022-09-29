Police: Train derails in Warren, no injuries

About 20 train carsderailedThursday morning near Schoenherr and Stephens roads in Warren, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called to respond to the incident at about 7:30 a.m., Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. He said the train was pulling about 150 cars in total.

No injuries were reported, Dwyer also said.

Police also said it does not appear any hazardous materials leaked during this derailment, but police, firefighters as well as a Haz-Mat team and a Canadian National Railway crew remain at the location to investigate.

Meanwhile, 10 Mile Road between Grosebeck Highway and Schoenherr Road, Schoenherr between 10 Mile and Stephens, and Stephens west of Schoenherr will be closed throughout the day Thursday and possibly on Friday. Officials urge motorists to avoid the area.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez