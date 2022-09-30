Crews still cleaning up from derailed train in Warren, may be done Saturday

Cleanup from a derailed train in Warren that blocked nearby roads and spilled ethanol alcohol and other materials continued Friday and could be completed by late Saturday, police said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation but authorities said they have ruled out foul play or a traffic crash.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Schoenherr and Stephens Road when 12 cars — some carrying ethanol alcohol — came off the track. That's down from 20 cars that officials reported Thursday.

The train is owned and operated by Canadian National Railway, which is overseeing cleanup efforts with help from Warren police offices and firefighters.

They also said no injuries were reported nor were any buildings damaged in the derailment.

However, crews are cleaning up ethanol alcohol and hydraulic cement that leaked from the derailed cars, police said. They added the materials are non-toxic, non-hazardous, and do not present any major environmental concerns.

During the cleanup, Stephens Road between Hoover and Schoenherr roads and 9 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Hoover Road will remain closed. Motorists are urged to avoid those areas.

"We are fortunate that this derailment did not result in any fatalities, injuries, or major property damage," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement Friday. "We hope to have this area cleared and back to normal by Oct. 2."

