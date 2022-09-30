Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said.

The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren.

She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm during a felony, officials said. The bank robbery and armed robbery charges carry penalties of up to life in prison while the felony firearm charge is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Police said they arrested the suspect without incident and detectives are executing a search warrant at her Detroit home and her vehicle.

The bank robbery happened at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the Fifth Third Bank branch on Van Dyke near 13 Mile.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank and approached the counter. As she spoke with an employee, she produced a handgun and demanded money. The bank employee complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect. The suspect left the bank and fled. She was last seen walking east toward Washington Boulevard and North Kennedy Circle.

Officials said after speaking to witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, detectives developed the 33-year-old woman as a suspect.

