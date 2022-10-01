Warren streets surrounding train derailment closed until Monday

Roads surrounding the site of a train derailment in Warren on Thursday will remain closed until Monday, police say.

East and westbound Stephens Road and 9 Mile Road are both closed west of Groesbeck Highway, where the derailment occurred. Police are hopeful all roads will be fully open by Monday morning.

Thursday's derailment happened around 7:30 a.m. and drew police, firefighters and hazmat crews to the scene. No injuries or hazardous spills were reported, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Police previously said they expected roads would be closed through Saturday, but said train cars remain on the tracks as cleanup and safety inspections continue.

Police say the train tracks will likely be in operation Monday morning by the time the surrounding streets are open.

