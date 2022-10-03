One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings in Eastpointe

A 60-year-old man is accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Friday in Eastpointe that may have been connected to a road rage incident, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near 8 Mile and Kelly roads for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. They arrived and found an 18-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound and unresponsive.

Police also encountered a 60-year-old man who told them he shot the victim in self-defense. The man was arrested.

Investigators said they believe the shooting resulted from a road rage incident that happened on Eight Mile. According to police, the deceased victim was operating a mini-bike and the suspected shooter was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Detectives plan to present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office Monday for a decision on charges.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should call the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100.

And while police were investigating the shooting Friday, additional officers were called to the area of Ego Avenue and Kelly Road about a mile north of the incident for a report of a man staggering with a gunshot wound to his back. They arrived and found the man. Medics were called and took him to a hospital.

Officials said it's not clear if the man was shot in Eastpointe or if he was dropped off in the city after being wounded elsewhere. They said the man was reported to be in stable condition and continue to investigate. However, detectives said they do not believe the two shootings are connected.

