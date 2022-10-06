FedEx driver kept $96K in goods, Eastpointe police say

A FedEx driver has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise he was supposed to deliver to a Foot Locker, Eastpointe police announced Wednesday.

Morris Jones was arraigned through 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement, and receiving and concealing stolen property, records show.

The 40-year-old stood mute at the hearing. He remained in the Macomb County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Jones was arrested soon after Eastpointe police were alerted Monday about a possible embezzlement case, the department said in a statement.

Officers interviewed a Foot Locker regional loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist who learned Jones was taking property to his Eastpointe home instead of a store on Eight Mile, according to the release.

Jones "had been doing this for some time and the merchandise stolen was in excess of $96,000," police said Wednesday.

Eastpointe police detectives and a special investigations unit executed a search warrant at Jones' home on Courtland, where they found new merchandise confirmed as Foot Locker property.

Others items were seized as evidence and a warrant has been requested for a female accomplice, police said Wednesday.

Jones is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 19, followed by a preliminary examination a week later.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the case.