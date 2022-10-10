Clinton Township teen dies after being struck by car while riding bike

A 13-year-old died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

Police are investigating the crash involving a black 2019 Kia Sportage. It occurred around 5:32 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive.

The 13-year-old from Clinton Township was crossing northbound across Clinton River Road on his bicycle.

"The juvenile failed to yield traffic and was struck in the westbound lanes of Clinton River Road, just west of Ammerst Drive, by the Kia Sportage," police said. "The driver immediately stopped and attempted to render aid to the victim and stayed on scene during the investigation."

The teen was taken to the hospital for further treatment, where he was placed on a ventilator and later pronounced dead.

Clinton River Road has two lanes, one eastbound and one westbound. The speed limit is 40 mph.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police are continuing the investigation and asks witnesses or anyone with information related to the crash to contact the Police Department at (586) 493-7802 and/or Lieutenant C. Allis at: (586) 615-2525.

