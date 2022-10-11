Four juveniles arrested after allegedly trying to steal a car in Eastpointe

Four youths have been arrested in Eastpointe for allegedly trying to steal a car, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, officers were called to the 22000 block of Virginia Avenue near Gratiot Avenue and 8 1/2 Mile for a report of property destruction, according to authorities.

The officers arrived and saw four juveniles trying to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona. They arrested all four of the youths. Police also recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the juveniles brought to the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and detectives believe the group may have been responsible for several car thefts in the area.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez