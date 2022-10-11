2 dead in rollover crash at MCC campus in Warren, police say

Two people were killed Monday in a rollover crash at the Macomb Community College South Campus in Warren, police said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene near 12 Mile and Hayes around 1:20 p.m. Responders found an SUV with the driver, a 46-year-old Warren resident, and an 18-year-old passenger dead, police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found the driver might have suffered a medical emergency then struck several vehicles and objects, causing the SUV to roll over several times, according to the release.

Autopsies are expected.

"Our investigators will work together with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what factors contributed to this horrible tragedy," police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

The teen was identified as a recent graduate of Warren Cousino High School.

"My condolences go out to the victim and their family during this unimaginably difficult time," Dwyer said.