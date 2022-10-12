Family of Warren car crash victims asks for help with funeral

The family of a father and son who were killed in a car accident Monday on the Macomb Community College campus in Warren are asking for help in paying for funeral expenses.

Heather Braegger, the sister and aunt of the victims, set up a GoFundMe which has raised $20,610 of its $25,000 goal.

"They had nothing in place to plan for such a tragedy and are now faced with insurmountable costs," Braegger wrote. "We are trying to raise as much as we can to help them with funeral expenses and any other expenses the family has."

The crash happened Monday afternoon near 12 Mile and Hayes. Police determined that an SUV rolled several times, killing the 46-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger who were identified as Warren residents Stephen and Xander Wee in the GoFundMe description.

Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before hitting several other cars and objects, causing the SUV to roll. Stephen Wee didn't have life insurance because of a pre-existing condition, Braegger said in the GoFundMe.

Xander was identified as a recent graduate of Warren Cousino High School and was described as "a beautiful soul" in the GoFundMe.

Stephen's "children were everything to him and his love knew no bounds," Braegger said.

Stephen and Xander are survived by Karla Wee and her two other children, Kai and Scarlett.

"They were the perfect family of 5, but now, only 3 remain and they need our help," Braegger wrote in the GoFundMe. "Anything in excess of the cost of the funerals will be used at the family's discretion towards securing a future for his wife, Karla, and 2 remaining children, Scarlett and Kai."

