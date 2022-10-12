Macomb County vet under investigation for animal abuse

The Macomb County Sheriff’s office is investigating a Ray Township veterinarian who appears in a video to have beaten and choked one of his own dogs, county officials announced at a press conference Wednesday at the county animal control office.

The video, which was posted Tuesday night and has since been taken off of YouTube, shows the man slamming the medium-sized German Shepherd's head into the ground of his home as he chokes it. Authorities have removed three dogs from the household and are checking them for injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office believes one of the children in the house filmed the video. The caption on the video read, “my dad uncut lmfao (action-drama-comedy film).”

Because of the aggressive temperament displayed by the man in the video, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the Sheriff’s Office is also looking into other forms of abuse within the household.

Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo expanded further on concerns of spousal or domestic abuse when animal abuse is being investigated.

“I think a lot of times they go hand in hand and I think when you have animal abuse or cruelty, and then even if you remove those animals, we always worry about the family members.”

Law enforcement was inundated with calls with individuals recognizing the man, Hackel said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, charges have not been filed, the man was not taken into custody and individuals who bring their pets to the practice have not been alerted by the county, Hackel said.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said he hopes to have a case pulled together by Friday.

Animal Control is urging anyone who witnesses the abuse of animals to report it.