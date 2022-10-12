Man suspected of 'peeping Tom' incidents in Warren arrested

A Ferndale man with a history of peering through peoples' windows has been caught again, this time allegedly looking through the windows of multiple homes in a Warren neighborhood.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said investigators believe the man, 57, peeked into the windows of at least eight different homes in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads over the past week.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday, until he has been formally charged.

According to authorities, several residents complained there was an unknown White male who was loitering in their backyards and looking through windows. Some of them captured images of the man with security cameras or camera doorbells. They also reported the man was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

Police said officers were called at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday from a resident reporting a suspicious man in the backyard of a home near 11 Mile and Ryan.

Officers set up surveillance in the area and searched for the man when they received another call about the same suspect in a different yard.

Police arrived and located the suspect who tried to run away. Officers arrested him after a short foot chase, according to Dwyer.

The commissioner said the suspect has been convicted of the same offense at least nine times before.

He also said investigators plan to present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges Wednesday.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez