One dead in Ray Twp. crash between Corvette, box truck
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash between a Corvette and a box truck Tuesday that killed a 34-year-old man, officials said.
Deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Officials said the driver of the Corvette died in the crash. They also said they will release more information when it's available.
cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez