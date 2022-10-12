One dead in Ray Twp. crash between Corvette, box truck

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash between a Corvette and a box truck Tuesday that killed a 34-year-old man, officials said.

Deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Officials said the driver of the Corvette died in the crash. They also said they will release more information when it's available.

