Student accused of making threat against Center Line middle school

A Center Line middle school student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a threat, officials said.

The Wolfe Middle School student sent a threatening message to other students during a lunch period, Center Line Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Haynes said in a letter the district sent to parents.

Staff was immediately alerted about the threat, called the police, and placed the school on lockdown, he said.

Police and school staff investigated and determined the identity of the student who sent the message, Haynes said. Officers removed the student from the school and took him into custody.

"We are extremely grateful for the students who immediately shared the original threat which allowed the administration to respond right away," the superintendent said in his letter to parents. "School/student safety is a priority in our district. Any threat of harm is taken very seriously. Individuals that engage in this type of behavior will face both school and legal consequences."

Haynes urged parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of make any type of threat, even if they're made jokingly. It was unclear Thursday if the student would face criminal charges.

