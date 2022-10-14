Charges sought in alleged Macomb Co. animal abuse case

A Ray Township veterinarian is expected to be charged next week after a video surfaced that Macomb County officials said appears to show him beating and choking one of his own dogs.

Three dogs, including a German shepherd shown in the video, have been removed from the home and "remain in protective care at Macomb County Animal Control," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said in a Friday statement.

"The request for authorization of a warrant, along with evidence and supporting documentation, has been reviewed by detectives along with Prosecutor staff and currently sits on the Prosecutor's desk," said Hackel, a former county sheriff. "We anticipate the signing of that warrant to take place before the end of today so that the individual involved in this matter can be held accountable.”

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido's office is reviewing a request for a warrant authorization regarding a Macomb County veterinarian for allegedly abusing his dog in Ray Township, spokeswoman Dawn Fraylick said late Friday.

"The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting all the information and evidence available to make a comprehensive and complete review of this case," Fraylick said. "We don't have all the material needed and don't anticipate any final decision on a warrant to take place until next week, possibly Monday."

Fraylick would not confirm the name of the veterinarian without a formal charge in the case or naming in a warrant.

The video was posted to YouTube Tuesday evening and has since been taken down. The video has not been verified, Fraylick said Friday.

Hackel told media at a press conference Wednesday that the video is "shocking" and it appears the vet went as far as to bite the dog as he was slamming the screaming canine into the ground. Hackel was county sheriff before being elected to county executive in 2010.

"This dog was afraid of this large man and when he finally got a hold of the dog, just grabbed him, threw him down and started choking the dog out," Hackel said.

Authorities were quickly alerted to the video, removed all three dogs within the home and began an investigation after multiple individuals recognized the man in the video, Hackel said at the press conference.

Investigators believe the man's son recorded the video inside their home as the caption for the video read “my dad uncut lmfao (action-drama-comedy film).”

Because of the aggressive demeanor of the man in the video, Hackel said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham's office would be looking into other forms of abuse within the home.

