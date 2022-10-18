District blasts 'inappropriate' dancer at Mount Clemens High event

District officials are denouncing a scantily-clad woman's appearance during an event last weekend in Mount Clemens High School associated with a nonprofit led by an alumnus and former NFL player.

"The Mount Clemens Community Schools’ Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place Saturday," Superintendent Monique Beels said in a statement. "We will conduct a full review of our current practices of facility rentals and usage, and work to ensure that our community does not compromise the values and actions that we work to instill in our students."

Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, which has used the high school gym before without complaints about inappropriate behavior, "is banned from using any of our facilities in the future," Beels wrote. "Our facilities were rented ... in good faith and trust was broken. This type of behavior is not tolerated in our district. The safety of our students and staff are at the forefront of our priorities."

Reached Monday night, Quentin Hines, CEO of Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, apologized.

"I definitely take pride in the school and I'm deeply sorry for anyone I have offended," he told The Detroit News. "I didn't know this was going to go on. If anyone is going to take full responsibility, it's me. I really hope this doesn’t shed too much of a bad light when (our group is) trying to do so many things for the kids at the school. I’ll do better to screen my entertainers."

The controversy stemmed from the "Peezy's Sweetest Day Bash" held Saturday night at the school, which was moved there instead of Wisner Memorial Stadium in Pontiac due to cold weather, Hines said.

The event was touted as helping support his group, which has also been listed as the Rivals Professional Football League. RRW works to spotlight "up-and-coming, undiscovered, overlooked athletes and entertainers," he said.

Nearly 20 acts performed at the school where Hines graduated in 2008 and served as head football coach.

Among them was rapper O.T. Rell. Footage posted online showed him walking shirtless on the gym floor as a woman in a swimsuit gyrated nearby.

Hines said he only met the rapper this month and "didn’t even know (the dancer) was coming out underdressed. We had 20 acts perform that night. It’s sad to see this one shed such a dark light on the event."

In her statement, Beels said the district is "investigating the entire process of facility use and rentals in Mount Clemens Community Schools, this event in particular, and will ensure that our facilities are used only for appropriate use."

On Monday, a message on the district Facebook page asked anyone with video from the Saturday event to "please forward it to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, as an investigation is currently underway."

Neither Beels nor a Sheriff's Office representative could be reached for comment Monday night. It is not clear if Beels or the district requested an investigation of the event.

Hines, who played for the New England Patriots, disagreed with calls to investigate the incident.

"Nothing illegal happened," he said. "There was no drugs, no alcohol. The lady was underdressed."