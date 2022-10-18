Eastpointe to give residents water filters amid high lead level concerns

Eastpointe residents will be able to get free water filters this week after high levels of lead were found in the water of five homes.

Macomb County officials along with state leaders and Eastpointe officials are hosting a drive-through water filter distribution event from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastpointe Department of Public Works building, 17750 E. 10 Mile.

They will also host a Lead Safe Open House from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Eastpointe City Hall, 23200 Gratiot Avenue. Residents will be able to meet one-on-one with officials with the city, the Macomb County Health Department, and the state Department of Health and Human Services to discuss lead-related health concerns.

"The Macomb County Health Department is supporting the City of Eastpointe by distributing filters to qualifying families and by providing public education on ways to lower exposure to lead," Andrew Cox, director/health officer of the Macomb County Health Department, said in a statement Monday. "We strongly recommend that households with a child or pregnant woman in the City of Eastpointe use a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water."

Officials said the city recently collected water samples from 30 homes with lead service lines and five had higher levels than what state and federal lead and copper rules allow. Under those rules, the action level of lead in the water is more than 10% of samples tested are higher than 15 parts per billion.

"This does not mean every customer has elevated lead levels," officials said in a statement. "The 'Action Level' is not a health-based standard, but ... triggers additional actions, including but not limited to increased (investigation) and educational outreach to (water) customers."

City officials said they have replaced 10-18% of the community's original 1,313 lead lines per year. In the last fiscal year, the city replaced 182 lead lines and plans to replace 179 in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

