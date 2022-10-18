Macomb Co. vet accused of abusing dog charged with misdemeanor

A Ray Township veterinarian has been charged in connection with allegedly abusing his dog on camera, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Peter Lucido's team confirmed Friday it was reviewing a request for a warrant authorization regarding the man, who has not been named.

"The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed all the information provided and conferred with veterinary experts," his office said in a statement. "A misdemeanor charge of Animals - Abandoning / Cruelty to One Animal was authorized."

The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, up to 200 hours of community service, "or any combination of penalties pursuant" to state law, according to the release.

Lucido's office said the prosecutor "would welcome improvements to Michigan’s animal cruelty statute, which currently only offers limited options to prosecutors for this set of facts."

He added: "We take these allegations very seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard."

The alleged abuse was recorded in a video posted to YouTube late Tuesday that has since been taken down.

Macomb County officials said it appeared to show the veterinarian beating and choking one of his dogs.

Investigators believe the man's son recorded the clip inside their home as the caption read “my dad uncut lmfao (action-drama-comedy film).”

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told media at a press conference Wednesday the video is "shocking" and it appeared the vet bit the dog while slamming the screaming canine to the ground.

Authorities were quickly alerted to the video, removed all three dogs at the home, including a German shepherd seen in the footage, and launched an investigation after multiple people recognized the man, Hackel said.

"The phone that allegedly recorded the incident was collected as evidence by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies have not yet been able to retrieve its contents," the prosecutor's office said Monday. "Macomb County Animal Control has examined the dog and determined it was not injured. It was also discovered that the dog in question bit a juvenile and a puppy in the home."