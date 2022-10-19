Prisoner fatally stabs inmate, hurts another at Macomb prison, officials say

A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township fatally stabbed a cellmate and injured an inmate Tuesday, state officials said.

"On the way back from chow lines this morning, a level IV prisoner ... stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face," said Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, in a statement.

The prisoner was subdued and an ambulance was called for the injured prisoner. Staff inspected the suspect's cell for contraband and found his cellmate severely injured, he said.

"Staff attempted life saving measures, but he was pronounced deceased," Gautz said.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the attack, Gautz said.

"The prisoner assailant is being transferred to a higher custody facility," he said. "The prisoner who was stabbed was treated at the hospital and has been returned to the prison."

Michigan State Police assisted and the MDOC Wellness Team was activated to support staff dealing with the incident, he said.

The incident comes nearly five months after another inmate death at the site that can house more than 1,400 prisoners.

Martell Smith, 26, who had been serving a 14-to-30-year sentence after pleading guilty to a 2013 homicide, was killed May 30, officials said.