State police: At least one suspect now in custody for death of teen found on I-94

Michigan State Police said they have arrested at least one suspect in connection with the death of a teen whose body was found last Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Eight Mile in St. Clair Shores.

Officials announced the news on its Twitter feed Wednesday.

"The Second District Special Investigation Section executed two search warrants in the city of Southfield as part of the homicide investigation of a 17-year-old woman from I-94 and 8 Mile," the tweet said. "Suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigation continues."

Investigators Friday said the victim was identified as a Detroit resident. She was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police have said they're not releasing the teen's name because she was a juvenile.

Troopers were called to the area on I-94 at about 7:45 a.m. Friday and the freeway was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about the victim, the incident, or suspects should call the Michigan State Police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

