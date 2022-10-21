Macomb County vet arraigned on animal cruelty charge

A Macomb County veterinarian was arraigned Friday on an animal cruelty charge after a video surfaced that county animal control says shows him choking, beating and possibly biting one of his dogs.

Wayne Albert Gilchrist, 52, owns a private practice vet hospital in Shelby Township, Companion Animal Care Clinic. As a part of his bond set by the judge Friday, Gilchrist is not supposed to have any contact with animals throughout his case, including the three dogs that were removed last week from his home.

The charges stem from a video that emerged last week that County Executive Mark Hackel called "shocking." Hackel, who previously served as the county sheriff, said the county was inundated last Tuesday with calls from people recognizing Gilchrist in the video. The sheriff's office and animal control acted swiftly to remove all the dogs in his home and open an investigation.

The video, which has since been taken down from YouTube, is believed by authorities to have been posted by the vet's son to illustrate life within the Ray Township home.

Gilchrist's attorney Paul Stockyj entered a not guilty plea for his client and spoke against the validity of the video as evidence.

No injuries were found on the dog in the video. However, Stockyj said the dog in the video, a German Shepherd, caused injury to one of the other dogs in a "vicious, vicious dog attack" where that dog bit another one of Gilchrist's dogs, causing it to require nine stitches.

Stockyj said the video will never be admitted into evidence and purely shows Gilchrist disciplining his dog.

"There is a procedure, it's called an alpha roll, where you can take that dog down. It's not inappropriate to grab the dog by a collar in this particular case," Stockyj said.

The American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior does not condone the "alpha roll" and cites research that says performing "confrontational techniques" to correct behavior enforces aggression in dogs.

Judge Jennifer Andary listened to Macomb Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo say the vet sought out the dog in the video and addressed Gilchrist directly, with animal abuse activists cheering quietly in the courtroom.

"You had an obligation, sir, to de-escalate, not seek an animal or human out, but as charged here today, sir, you have an obligation, not only pursuant to your training and expertise, but as a human being to de-escalate a situation and not make it worse. You did not do that," Andary said.

Randazzo and Hackel discussed at a press conference last week their concerns for the family in the home, arguing that Gilchrist displayed aggressive behaviors in the video. When speaking to Gilchrist's wife on Wednesday, Randazzo said she said her husband "had a temper."

"Violence against animals is also a precursor to violence against people," Randazzo said to the judge Friday.

Andary included therapy or counseling as a condition of the vet's bond.

Gilchrist faces any combination of up to 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and 200 hours of community service if found guilty.

