Southfield man arraigned in shooting of 17-year-old found on I-94

A 20-year-old Southfield man accused of killing Taya Land, a 17-year-old Detroit resident whose body was found on the side of Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores last week, has been charged with murder.

Nathanial Taylor was arraigned Friday morning in St. Clair Shores' 40th District Court on two counts of murder and felony with a firearm. His bond was set at $2 million and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Police discovered Land's body on the right shoulder of I-94 just north of Eight Mile last Friday morning with gunshot wounds to her head.

Land's family last reported seeing her around 3:00 a.m. Friday and surveillance footage shows Land entering a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox around 3:20 that morning. Phone records show that the driver of the vehicle may be Nathaniel Taylor, according to Michigan State Police Detective John Walden.

Based on GPS records and video surveillance, police believe Taylor traveled from his residence in Southfield to pick up Land in Detroit and then drove around for a few minutes before getting on eastbound I-94 near Eight Mile.

Data from the suspect's phone shows he stopped on I-94 for three to four minutes before continuing to travel down the freeway, Walden said. St. Clair Shores Police received calls about shots fired around 3:45 a.m. and Michigan State Police believe Land was shot around 3:45 a.m.

"During an interview, he admitted to firing three rounds at Miss... Taya, before dropping her off," Walden said.

Police say Taylor used a 9mm glock handgun in the shooting, parts of which they were able to locate in possession of Taylor's brother. The gun had been disassembled before police located it, Walden said.

Taylor had an outstanding warrant for unlawful discharge of a firearm in Southfield and when police executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday they found another firearm, different from the one they believe was used to shoot Land, according to Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Stager.

Members of Land's family were present at the arraignment but did not want to comment.

Taylor's attorney Noel Erinjeri entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. His next court date, a probable cause conference, is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9:00 a.m.