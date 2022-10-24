Macomb County crews finish emergency work along I-94 to stop erosion

Macomb County public works officials say they've finished a $200,000 emergency restoration project to shore up eroded drain banks along Interstate 94 that they feared could potentially impact drivers.

Construction began in late August to stabilize, restore and protect the banks along the Rohrbeck Extension Drain after 6 feet of erosion occurred in a matter of weeks over the summer. Work started south of 13 Mile Road, between Gratiot Avenue and Little Mack Avenue, the first of three locations where crews did repairs.

The contractor, L.J. Construction, replaced a culvert, straightened the drain and redirected water flow through excavation of the west bank. Both side also were regraded. And crews used dirt and limestone boulders to armor the bank from rushing water during intense and heavy water flow amid substantial rain events.

With the project complete, "the difference is like night and day,” said Candice Miller, Macomb County's public works commissioner, in a press release Monday. “When you stand at these spots and see again just how close these banks are to the thousands of cars, semi-trucks and tankers in the westbound lanes, we’re glad that swift action plus excellent work by the construction contractor in quick fashion have prevented much bigger problems.”

Emergency restoration work started after officials noticed that several feet of the drain's eastern banks had "fallen away" in a matter of weeks. The erosion was so severe it was approximately 25 yards from the westbound lanes of I-94 near 13 Mile Road and Little Mack. County officials worried about how its gradual gain towards the highway might endanger highway travelers.

“We became very concerned that the erosion would become much worse because it had already reached the sand used as backfill when I-94 was constructed in that area in the 1960s," said Miller. "We hired a contractor to perform emergency restoration because we weren’t going to wait for an infrastructure disaster — like the collapse of a freeway that would have taken several months and several million dollars to repair, let alone the traffic nightmare and detours for tens of thousands of drivers each day.”

The Rohrbeck Extension Drain handles over 3 miles worth of stormwater and snow melt runoff. Erosion was growing behind Famous Dave's BBQ restaurant and an Extended Stay America hotel, adjacent to I-94.

As part of the emergency restoration project, grass with deep roots also was planted and fertilized over soil and covered with straw mulch so it can survive high water levels and act as vegetation for butterflies.

Crews also did work in a curved portion of the Rohrbeck drain along Erin Street, north of 13 Mile Road, removing debris and cutting off ends of decade-old, corrugated metal pipe that had rotted, and stabilizing the ends with boulders and dirt.

The $200,000 project was funded by drain district funds in Roseville.