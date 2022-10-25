Airsoft gun in backpack sparks lockdown at Clintondale High

A student was detained Monday after bringing an airsoft gun to Clintondale High School, district officials said.

Police were alerted after administrators "had reason to believe a student was carrying a weapon" at the Clinton Township campus, said Rodriguez Broadnax, superintendent of Clintondale Community Schools, in a statement.

Officers found the airsoft in the youth's backpack, according to the notice. The campus and middle school were placed briefly on lockdown.

"While we believe this is an isolated incident and that the student did not have any intention of using the airsoft gun, he has been detained by the police while they conduct their investigation," Broadnax said.

The incident came the same day Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges in the Nov. 30 deadly shooting at Oxford High and a gunman left two dead at a St. Louis high school.

It also followed a string of alleged threats at area schools sparking police response.

Last week, officers combed Milan High School after a student reported a "concerning" message in a bathroom stall, according to the district.

This month, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy at his Oxford Township home after posts appeared on social media of three handguns with anti-Semitic threats.

A student was arrested in connection with a threat at South Lyon East High School, followed by a Center Line middle school student for a similar incident, officials said.

Three juveniles also were identified for allegedly making threats at schools in Orion Township, Pontiac and Rochester Hills.