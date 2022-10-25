Macomb Correctional Facility warden removed amid probe

The warden at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township has been removed from his position amid an internal investigation, state officials confirmed Monday.

The decision about George Stephenson was issued Oct. 18, Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Detroit News.

"Due to it being a personnel issue and an ongoing internal investigation, I cannot get into what potential work rules may have been violated or what it is related to," he said.

Meanwhile, Willis Chapman, a correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has replaced Stephenson, Gautz said.

"Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his role as ADD of Operations at this time," he said.

Stephenson was barred the same day a prisoner at the facility fatally stabbed a cellmate and injured an inmate, state officials said.

The prisoner who died, identified as Ruben Martinez, 28, was stabbed in the back, arm and face. The other prisoner was treated at a hospital and returned. Their attacker has been transferred.The incident followed the May 30 death of Martell Smith, 26, who had been serving a 14-to-30-year sentence after pleading guilty to a 2013 homicide, at the facility.