Worker killed in forklift accident at Sterling Heights facility

A worker was killed in a forklift accident Monday at a Sterling Heights facility, police said.

The 25-year-old woman was driving the machine around midnight at Metalsa in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive "when it turned on its side and on top of the victim," investigators said in a statement.

The employee, a New Haven resident, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Other details were not released Monday.

Metalsa representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

According to its website, the company is an automotive supplier that produces metallic structures for heavy and light trucks. It has facilities in eight countries.