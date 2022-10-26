Macomb Co. prosecutor warns of charges for menacing voters, election workers

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced Wednesday his office would charge people who menace election workers or voters at ballot drop boxes.

The prosecutor said the decision involves referring cases to the Michigan Attorney General for charges.

“Everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights,” Lucido said in a statement. "President Theodore Roosevelt was right when he said, 'A vote is like a rifle: its usefulness depends upon the character of the user.' Let's show Macomb County's character by not menacing election workers or voters at ballot boxes. Election workers should be treated as heroes."

Under Michigan law, it is a felony to attempt by, “menace or other corrupt means or device, either directly or indirectly, to influence an elector in giving his or her vote, or to deter the elector from, or interrupt the elector in giving his or her vote at any election held in this state," Lucido's office said.

Such practices are garnering attention nationwide as races intensify in the Nov. 8 elections and midterms.

On Monday, the sheriff in metropolitan Phoenix said he stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a series of incidents involving people keeping watch on the boxes and taking video of voters after they were apparently inspired by lies about the 2020 election.Fueled by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in 2020 and the debunked film “2,000 Mules,” drop boxes have become a hotbed for conspiracy theories alleging, without evidence, that people illegally collected and deposited ballots in them.

Election security experts and Trump’s own national security and Justice Department officials said there was no fraud sufficient to alter the outcome of the 2020 election. Dozens of lawsuits filed after the election were rejected, many by Trump-appointed judges.

Asked Monday whether he was concerned about reported intimidation in states like Arizona, and if the Justice Department would get involved, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department has an obligation to “guarantee a free, fair vote by everyone who is qualified to vote, and will not permit voters to be intimidated.”

Meanwhile, Michigan voters next month are slated to weigh Proposal 2, the ballot measure that aims to amend the state constitution to require the creation and expansion of several voting-related policies.

If approved, it would recognize the "fundamental right to vote," including a constitutional right against harassment of voters and against laws or regulations that would deny or "unreasonably burden" the right to vote, according to the amendment.

A late September statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV (Channel 7) found 70% of respondents favored Proposal 2, compared to 14% opposed and 16% not yet decided.

The Associated Press contributed