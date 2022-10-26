Man arrested in neighbor's death at Macomb Co. apartment complex

A neighbor has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Memphis, Michigan, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Police in the village in Michigan's Thumb region requested the office's help in investigating the incident reported Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Henderson.

A 65-year-old man was found dead in a unit, authorities said in a statement. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma with health complications.

A 32-year-old man who lives in the complex had been taken into custody, according to the release.

He was acquainted with the victim but investigators did not release more details.

A resident told officials he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier Tuesday evening.

The suspect had called 911 at around 9:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

He remained held without bond Tuesday at the Macomb County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.