Forklift death at Sterling Heights plant is company's second fatality this year

The Detroit News

A Tier 1 auto supplier with a facility in Sterling Heights where a 25-year-old woman died in a forklift accident this week had another death at its plant in Kentucky six months ago and has been fined thousands of dollars by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration since 2018.

OSHA records with the U.S. Department of Labor show eight complaints and three "fat/cat" listings, or fatalities or catastrophes, since 2018 at Metalsa, a Mexico-based auto supplier that does business with all three Detroit automakers along with Toyota, Daimler, Volvo and Volkswagen. All of the complaints are from violations at its facilities in Kentucky and Virginia.

On Monday, a 25-year-old woman was driving a forklift around midnight at Metalsa's facility in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive in Sterling Heights "when it turned on its side and on top of the victim," investigators said in a statement. The employee, a New Haven resident, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sterling Heights Police have declined to release the victim's name, but a GoFundMe page started Wednesday to raise money for funeral expenses identifies her as a young mom, Dayzia Kelly.

"She was my baby girl and I am absolutely devastated as is our entire family," said Chevon Starnes, Kelly's aunt, on the GoFundMe, which had already raised $9,670 by Thursday afternoon. "Dayzia left us unexpectedly... during a tragic work-related accident. Though we only had her for 25 short years, she touched so many hearts."

Metalsa didn't return emails seeking comment.

Kelly's death marks at least the second death this year at a Metalsa facility, according to media reports. A 24-year-old Kentucky man was killed at a plant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky after being struck by a forklift.

Metalsa, headquartered in Monterrey, Nuevo Leó in Mexico, was founded in 1956, according to LinkedIn, and has more than 10,000 employees. It describes itself as a manufacturer of structural components for the light and commercial vehicle market.

OSHA records list three "fat/cat" reports since 2020, including one for the June 2022 fatality in Kentucky, though none are from Michigan.

A June 7, 2020 report from Metalsa's facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky details another incident involving a work fatality. According to the report, a maintenance technician was working a second shift at midnight on June 17, 2020 when he entered a welding cell to perform maintenance on the cylinder when the table "fell down on him. He was killed," the report states.

The June 7, 2020 report shows the company was initially fined $316,000 for three violations and four repeat violations related to that fatality.

Another report from Oct. 1, 2021 involves a Kentucky employee who contracted COVID-19 while working and later died. That case remains open while the rest are closed, according to OSHA.

And the company was again fined in July of 2019, this time for an initial amount of $19,201, when "a rail skewed off the conveyor system and halted production" and an employee used a prybar to try to "unjam" the conveyor and transfer system.

"At this time, the hydraulic lift table behind him activated and caught him between it and the conveyor system," the report states. "Employee #1 was unconscious. He was hospitalized to treat multiple broken ribs."