Roseville police find body after car crash

Roseville police are investigating a death after a traffic accident Thursday in which a driver fled the scene.

Officers were dispatched to westbound Common at Hayes around 12:15 p.m. on a report of a crash there, the police department said in a statement.

"Upon arrival officers learned the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene," according to the release. "During the officer’s investigation they located a deceased person in one of the involved vehicles."

Detectives have identified the victim as a 62-year-old woman who lives in the city.

"The cause of death has not been determined but it is being deemed suspicious at this time," police said.

Other details were not released.

Meanwhile, detectives are seeking a person of interest in the case.

He is described as a male 17-20 years old, 5-foot-10, with brown hair, a slim build, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” printed across the front, black sweatpants and Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4484.