Macomb Co. Prosecutor charges Memphis man in neighbor's death

A Memphis man accused of killing his neighbor has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 32-year-old suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is being held at the Macomb County Jail and faces up to life in prison if convicted. He claims he killed his neighbor in self-defense, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday to report his neighbor's death at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in Memphis. Officers arrived and found the victim, a 65-year-old man, deceased in an apartment. They also arrested the suspect, who also lives in the complex.

Memphis police later asked the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation.

On Friday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the suspect kicked and struck the victim in the head, and pushed a bookcase on top of him.

