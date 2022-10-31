Macomb County: Education is top issue in 58th House District race

Education is the top issue for both candidates in a hotly contested state House race in Macomb County, with the incumbent touting his years as a teacher to make the case for reelection and his opponent pointing to Michigan's low student test scores as a reason why voters should choose an outsider.

In the new 58th House District, Republican Michelle Smith said educators are focusing too much on non-academic issues like race and gender; state Rep. Nate Shannon, the Democratic incumbent, said his opponent is "using Republican talking points to scare people into thinking something nefarious is going on in our classrooms."

The battle line in the race for the newly drawn Macomb County district that includes Utica and parts of Sterling Heights, Warren and Shelby Township mirrors controversies sparking school board races statewide, while education remains a top issue in other political races across Michigan.

Democrats need Shannon to win in order to have a shot at winning control of the state House for the first time since 2010.

Since taking office in 2019, Shannon, a former Sterling Heights city councilman, has introduced multiple education-related bills, including co-sponsoring proposed legislation last year to repeal the law that stops third-grade students from moving to the fourth grade if they read a grade level behind on the state's reading assessment.

"I'm a former high school teacher in the L'Anse Creuse district, teaching economics and history, and I'm still certified as a teacher," said Shannon. "My parents were both teachers, my sister was a teacher. Education's obviously very important to me."

Smith, who owns a real estate appraisal company, said Michigan students' low test score rankings in several categories show that "what they're doing in our education system isn't working, and maybe it's time for someone from the outside to come in with a different perspective on things."

Smith's website said: "Curriculums or lessons focused on vilifying someone based on skin color or calling into question a child’s gender have no application in the public education system."

Shannon said his opponent is using "scare tactics," and added: "I'm all for parent communication and parent involvement, but the idea that we're teaching critical race theory or grooming our kids is insulting, and that's what (Smith) is hinting at on her website.

"She wants to dismantle public education and take it to the private sector, which is unacceptable to me," Shannon said of his opponent.

Smith said her goal is to boost students' tests scores.

"I don't want to dismantle anything," she said. "But until our kids are able to read and do math proficiently, I don't think there should be any other focus in our schools besides that."

Both candidates said public safety also was a top priority. Shannon pointed out that his endorsements for office include the Police Officers Association of Michigan, Michigan Fraternal Order of Police, Warren Police Officers Association and Michigan Association of Police Organizations.

"Sterling Heights was the safest big city in Michigan (of cities with more than 100,000 residents, according to 2020 FBI statistics), and I believe I played a role in that as a city councilman," said Shannon, who served on the council from 2015-18. "I think we need to fund the police, not defund the police."

Smith, whose husband is a police officer, said cops need more than funding.

"They also need support from the people in our government, not having elected officials at the top of the (Democrat) ticket walking in parades with people who are saying the police are awful," she said. "I don’t think my opponent wants to defund the police, but I don’t think he’s as supportive as I would be."

Both candidates also are campaigning on economic issues with inflation at a 40-year high.

"I have business experience, and things are tough for me in the real estate industry right now," Smith said. "I'm feeling the pain just as much as anyone, and I think I'd bring that perspective to Lansing."

At the Legislature level, Shannon said, "there's only so much you can do, since this is a worldwide economic issue."

"There are still things you can do to help," Shannon said. "I introduced a bill to give a $500 tax rebate to working families that's still sitting in committee. That could be relief for families right now, but it's not going anywhere."

