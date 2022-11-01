Warren high school hall monitor charged with criminal sexual conduct

Warren — A 22-year-old Lincoln High School hall monitor faces up to life in prison for allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl on school property.

Jaren Johnson has been arraigned in Warren's 37th District Court of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of accosting a minor, two counts of distributing sexually explicit material and using a computer to send explicit material, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Johnson allegedly met multiple victims at Lincoln High School and engaged in sexual conduct at the school with a 14-year-old girl. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

"Children should be safe in school and on school property. These are very serious charges that will beprosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to protect our children and keep them from being harmed,"Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the news release.

Johnson's bond was set at $500,000 by District Judge Suzanne Faunce. If his bond is paid, Johnson will have to wear a GPS tracker and is prohibited from contacting victims or minors.

hmackay@detroitnews.com