Driver charged in Roseville crash where body found

A 19-year-old man accused of fleeing a crash last week in Roseville that led to the discovery of a body in the truck has been charged in the case, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Stephen Freeman was arraigned before 39th District Court Judge Alyia Hakim on receiving and concealing a body, and concealing the death of an individual. Both are five-year felonies, authorities said in a statement.

He remains in the Macomb County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Freeman must wear a GPS tether if released.

Records show he was arrested in Lexington on Sunday, three days after the crash. Investigators allege he was driving a truck that struck a semitractor-trailer near Hayes and Common then fled the scene on foot.

Roseville police searched the truck and found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township.Freeman is described as a person of interest in the probe of the woman's death.

"Because the investigation is ongoing, we are limited on what can be said at this time," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "However, when we have additional information from the investigation, we will be updating everyone."

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 in 39th District Court. A preliminary examination is scheduled a week later.